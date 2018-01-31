Find someone you really Dig
Dog people are always looking for ways to get dogs in their lives. You’ll linger near the dog park’s fence, you’ll repeatedly offer to dog-sit while your friends are away, and you’ll scan every dating app for photos of potential matches with dogs at their sides. If you’re lucky enough to own a pup, you know that things never work out with someone if they’re not as into your dog as you are. So Dig founders Casey and Leigh Isaacson built a dating app that connects dog people based on what’s most important to them.
Special features
Daily deals
Grass to pee on inside! Funky dog tags and funny costumes! Grooming services that come to you! Volunteer opportunities! Learn about products and businesses that you and your pup will love.
Places we dig
Suggest a perfect dog-friendly date! When you’re talking to your match - check out the dog-friendly locations feature. It’ll show you parks, bars, restaurants, and other places to bring your dog near you.
Tip or trick of the day
Can dogs eat avocados? When is the new dog park opening? Keep your push notifications turned on to get the best tips and tricks from local vets, trainers, and more!